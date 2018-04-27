Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 20-26 April 2018

  • 27 April 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

African penguins walk on Boulders Beach in Cape Town, South Africa 20 April 2018. The Western Cape Local Government and the South African Environmental Affairs Department says it has recorded 18 abnormal penguin deaths with four of these cases confirmed as avian influenza through testing since late January at Boulders Beach. Image copyright EPA
Image caption A penguin shows attitude on Boulders Beach in Cape Town in South Africa.
8 A festivalgoer stands in front of a mutant vehicle at the annual Afrikaburn Festival held in the Tankwa Karoo, Calvinia, South Africa, 24 April 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption This man is at the Afrikaburn festival, which sees the construction of a temporary town in the Karoo, a semi-desert region in South Africa...
A festivalgoer Jaco Maritz, wears his hand made face mask made out of bones during the annual Afrikaburn Festival held in the Tankwa Karoo, Calvinia, South Africa, 24 April 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Some 13,000 people attended the annual festival, including this man in a mask made out of bones...
Festivalgoers wear radical self-expression costumes at the annual Afrikaburn Festival held in the Tankwa Karoo, Calvinia, South Africa, 24 April 2018 (issued 25 April 2018). The 2018 AfrikaBurn Festival, a radical self-expression festival, is a regional event of BurningMan Festival and sees 13,000 people converge in the desert to build a temporary town for a week. "Burners" have to bring their own camping and survival gear and there is no money, mobile reception or commercial goods at the event. Image copyright EPA
Image caption It is a festival of radical self-expression, where there is no money, mobile phone reception or commercial goods.
South African workers march as they embark on a nationwide protest against a proposed minimum wage in Cape Town, South Africa 25 April 2018. Image copyright EPA
Image caption This man is in a different mood, as he marches in Cape Town to demand a higher minimum wage than the proposed $1.60 (£1.15) per hour.
People performing during Swaziland's celebration of 50th anniversary of independence Image copyright Taiwan presidential office
Image caption Dressed in the colours of the national flag, Swazis perform at celebrations to mark 50 years of independence, and King Mswati III's 50th birthday...
people performing during Swaziland's celebration of 50th anniversary of independence and King Mswati III's 50th birthday in Manzini, Swaziland, 19 April 2018 (issued 20 April 2018) Image copyright Taiwan presidential office
Image caption These young women, wearing cloths with the Swazi shield printed on them, also took part in the celebrations...
A handout photo made available by Taiwan's Presidential Office shows Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (2-L) watching Swaziland's King Mswati III (2-R) cutting a birthday cake to celebrate 50th anniversary of independence and his 50th birthday in Manzini, Swaziland, 19 April 2018 Image copyright Taiwan presidential office
Image caption King Mswati III cut a cake, while his special guest, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, was among those who looked on.
Rwandese refugees in Uganda place flowers as they pray at Kasensero Genocide Memorial site in Rakai District on April 21, 2018 as they mark the 24th anniversary of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi people in Rwanda. Image copyright AFP
Image caption These women place roses at a memorial site in Uganda to commemorate the 24th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide.
This picture taken on April 24, 2018, shows Meroitic pyramids at the archaeological site of Bajarawiya, near Hillat ed Darqab, some 250 kilometers northeast of Khartoum. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Meroitic pyramids are seen at the archaeological site Bajarawiya, a World Heritage site in Sudan...
This picture taken on April 24, 2018, shows artefacts found in King Khalmani"s burial chamber, in a Meroitic pyramid at the archaeological site of Bajarawiya, near Hillat ed Darqab, some 250 kilometres northeast of Khartoum. King Khalmani, whose burial chamber has been recently reopened to the public after years of darkness, ruled the Meroitic kingdom between 207 BC to 186 BC. The pyramid was previously opened in 1923 by the American archaeologist George Andrew Reisner. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Artefacts have been found in King Khalmani's burial chamber in a pyramid. He ruled the Meroitic kingdom from 207 BC to 186 BC.
aviour Juma (C), 15, draws zebras by a spray paint on a wall of restaurant during a workshop of Portuguese street artist Ricardo Romero (unseen) as part of his worldwide art project "Project Matilha" which raises awareness of human and animal rights in Kibera slum of Nairobi, on April 25, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Children draw a zebra with spray paint on a wall in a slum in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, as part of an initiative to promote human and animal rights.
Egyptian craftsman Aly Gaber smokes shisha beside a horse-drawn carriage which he is working on, in his workshop in Alexandria, Egypt April 23, 2018 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In Egypt's Alexandria city, a craftsman smokes shisha next to a horse-drawn carriage which he is working on.
A woman bakes bread, locally known as "Tabouna", using a traditional mud oven in Grombalia, Tunisia April 22, 2018. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In Tunisia's Grombalia city, a woman bakes bread in a traditional mud oven.
Ivorian dancer and singer Dobet "Valerie" Gnahore performs on April 22, 2018 in Marcory district of Abidjan during the Anoumabo Urban music Festival (Femua Image copyright AFP
Image caption Ivorian dancer and singer Dobet "Valerie" Gnahore entertains a crowd at a music festival in the main city, Abidjan.

