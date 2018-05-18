Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 11 May - 17 May 2018

  • 18 May 2018

A selection of the best photos from across Africa and of Africans elsewhere in the world this week.

A girl ties the Palestinian Kiffeyyah during a demonstration of members of pro-Palestinian groups and other civil society groups outside the US Consulate General in Sandton district of Johannesburg, on May 15, 2018, to protest against the killing, the day before, of 59 Palestinians in clashes and protests Image copyright AFP
Image caption South Africans gathered outside the Israeli embassy in Johannesburg on Tuesday to protest at the deaths of Palestinian demonstrators.
A protester carries a doll as she and others march towards a restaurant after a female client was allegedly thrown out for breastfeeding and not covering up in Nairobi"s Central Business District on May 15, 2018 Image copyright AFP
Image caption The same day, Kenyan women took to the streets of Nairobi to condemn the treatment of a young mother asked to breastfeed her baby in a toilet.
People navigate the the waterways of Makoko waterfront community in Lagos on May 15, 2018. Members of various waterfront communities and the Nigerian Slum/Informal Settlement Federation have protested on the day marking one year anniversary of the forced eviction of the Otodo Gbame community, a Lagos shanty town, Image copyright AFP
Image caption On the other side of the continent, campaigners in Lagos, Nigeria, were protesting on the first anniversary of the forced eviction of the Otodo Gbame community - a waterfront community like this one.
A man pushes a wheelbarrow through the streets as Somaliland celebrates its independence Image copyright AFP
Image caption People were celebrating the 27th independence anniversary of the self-declared Republic of Somaliland three days early, on Tuesday, to avoid clashing with Ramadan.
A supporter of Kenya's Gor Mahia poses before the friendly football match Kenya"s Gor Mahia vs England"s Hull City at the Kasarani stadium in Nairobi on May 13, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption People were also in a festive mood in Nairobi, Kenya, on Sunday when local team Gor Mahia played a friendly against England's Hull City.
Zimbabwe War veterans sing and dance ahead of a consultative meeting between the veterans of Zimbabwe"s liberation war and leaders of Zimbabwe ruling party Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) in Harare on May 11, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Friday, Zimbabwe's war veterans were singing and dancing ahead of a consultative meeting with the ruling Zanu-PF party.
Supporters cheer for Union for the Republic and Democracy (URD) leader SoumaÃ¯la CissÃ© at a rally during the launch of his presidential bid in Bamako on May 12, 2018. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Saturday in Mali, Soumaïla Cissé, leader of the opposition Union for the Republic and Democracy (URD) party, launched his presidential bid in front of cheering crowds.
A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Ciri, northern Burundi, on May 17, 2018 during a referendum on constitutional reforms that, if passed, will shore up the power of incumbent President and enable him to rule until 2034. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Thursday saw Burundians head to the polls to decide on whether or not to change their constitution - potentially allowing President Pierre Nkurunziza to stay in power until 2034.
Burundian singer and member of the Feature Film Jury Khadja Nin arrives on May 16, 2018 for the screening of the film "Burning" at the 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. Image copyright AFP
Image caption The day before, Burundian singer and film festival judge Khadja Nin was wowing on the red carpet in Cannes, France.
A makeup artist works on a model during the Tunis Fashion Week 2018 in Tunis, Tunisia, 12 May 2018 Image copyright EPA
Image caption And it was equally glamorous across the water in Tunisia last weekend, where it was Tunis Fashion Week.

Pictures from AFP, Getty Images, Reuters and EPA

