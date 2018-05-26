At least 22 people, including three children, have been killed in a bus crash in northern Uganda, police said.

The bus hit a tractor that was driving with no lights at night and then a truck, police spokeswoman Emilian Kayima told the AFP news agency.

The accident happened on Friday night in Kiryandongo, about 220km (140 miles) north of the capital Kampala.

"Evacuation teams are working tirelessly to rescue the injured," Ms Kayima said.

Some local media reports put the death toll higher than 30.

Uganda has among the world's worst road safety records. More than 9,500 people died in a road accident in the country between 2015 and 2017, according to official figures.