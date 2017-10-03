Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Taiwan has hundreds of newspapers

The media environment in Taiwan is among the freest in Asia, and extremely competitive.

There are hundreds of newspapers, all privately-owned and reflecting a wide range of views.

Defamation laws are often used by politicians against their adversaries within a politically polarised media landscape, says Freedom House.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) says China has been exerting growing economic and political pressure on the Taiwanese media.

The main terrestrial TV networks tend to be politically partisan. Multichannel satellite and cable TV are very popular.

There are more than 170 radio stations, many of them with specific music formats. Phone-in programmes are particularly popular.

There were more than 20 million internet users by 2017 (InternetWorldStats).

The press

United Daily News - Chinese-language

China Times - Chinese-language daily

The Liberty Times - Chinese-language daily

Taipei Times - English-language daily

Taiwan News - English-language daily

Television

China Television Company (CTV) - commercial

Chinese Television System (CTS)

Taiwan Television Enterprise (TTV) - commercial

Formosa Television (FTV) - commercial

Public Television Service (PTS) - non-profit public broadcaster

Radio

Broadcasting Corporation of China (BCC) - national and regional networks

CBS-Radio Taiwan International - national broadcaster; also beams services to mainland China and the rest of the world in various languages and Chinese dialects

International Community Radio Taipei (ICRT) - English-language FM station

News agency/internet

Focus Taiwan - English-language service of state-run Central News Agency (CNA)

Central Daily News - Chinese-language, Nationalist (Kuomintang)