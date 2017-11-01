Uzbekistan profile - Media
The press
- Khalq Sozi (People's Word) - state-run daily
- Narodnoye Slovo (People's Word) - state-run, Russian-language daily
- Pravda Vostoka (Truth of the East) - state-owned, Russian-language daily
- Ozbekistan Ozovi (Voice of Uzbekistan) - published by ruling party
- Hurriyat (Freedom) - published by government agency
- Turkiston and its Russian edition Molodezh Uzbekistana (Young People of Uzbekistan) - state-run, the former comes out three times a week and the latter once a week
- Qishloq Hayoti (Village Life) - state-run, publishes on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays
- Jamiyat (Society) - state-run weekly
- Mohiyat (Importance) - private, weekly
- Busines-Vestnik Vostoka (Business Herald of the East) - private, Russian-language daily
- Novyy Vek (New Century) - private, weekly
Television
- National Television and Radio Company - state-run, operates four networks including youth TV Yoshlar
- NTT (Non-Governmental TV Network) - national, operated by National Association of Electronic Media
- TV-Markaz - national, music and entertainment
Radio
- National Television and Radio Company - state-run, services include flagship network Ozbekiston, youth network Yoshlar
- Oriat FM - private
- Uzbegim Taronasi - private
- Radio Grand - private
News agencies
- Uzbekistan National News Agency - state-run, English-language pages
- Jahon - run by foreign ministry, English-language pages
- 12news - in Uzbek, Russian and English
- Press-uz - in Russian
- UzReport - in Uzbek, Russian and English
- Uzbekistan Today - in Russian and English, also available in print