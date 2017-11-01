Asia

Uzbekistan profile - Media

  • 1 November 2017
Image caption TV is the most popular medium

The press

  • Khalq Sozi (People's Word) - state-run daily
  • Narodnoye Slovo (People's Word) - state-run, Russian-language daily
  • Pravda Vostoka (Truth of the East) - state-owned, Russian-language daily
  • Ozbekistan Ozovi (Voice of Uzbekistan) - published by ruling party
  • Hurriyat (Freedom) - published by government agency
  • Turkiston and its Russian edition Molodezh Uzbekistana (Young People of Uzbekistan) - state-run, the former comes out three times a week and the latter once a week
  • Qishloq Hayoti (Village Life) - state-run, publishes on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays
  • Jamiyat (Society) - state-run weekly
  • Mohiyat (Importance) - private, weekly
  • Busines-Vestnik Vostoka (Business Herald of the East) - private, Russian-language daily
  • Novyy Vek (New Century) - private, weekly

Television

  • National Television and Radio Company - state-run, operates four networks including youth TV Yoshlar
  • NTT (Non-Governmental TV Network) - national, operated by National Association of Electronic Media
  • TV-Markaz - national, music and entertainment

Radio

News agencies

