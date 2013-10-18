Working Lives Singapore: Engineer

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Consumer products engineer Wang Han

Singapore is well known for its hi-tech manufacturing, and 27-year-old Wang Han is at the heart of it.

Two years ago, she joined UK company Dyson, as a graduate design engineer.

She says her passion for engineering came from her father, who moved to Singapore from China in the early 1990s.

"He used to tell me there're no shortcuts in engineering," she says. "You have to work really hard, but if you persevere you will never go hungry in this industry."

The factory produces digital motors, the power behind Dyson's innovative hand dryers and vacuum cleaners.

Wang Han enjoys the challenges of her job.

"If I see a failure I have an idea, go into the workshop and do a prototype and prove it works. That's a really good feeling," she says.

Wang Han's salary is as secret as the workings of the motors she designs, but it is better than the market rate, she says.

Like many young Singaporeans, she lives with her parents.

"I pay them some money, and I can still afford to go overseas every year," she says.

For now, she's happy at Dyson.

"The accomplishment you feel when you see your product go into the market, it's more than anything," she says.

But Wang Han has her sights set on starting her own business.

"[Dyson] is a great place to develop myself," she says, "but in the future I want to venture out by myself. I am working towards that goal."