Deadly explosions at Vietnamese fireworks factory

A series of explosions at a fireworks factory in northern Vietnam has killed at least 15 people and left many others injured.

Witnesses said the explosions continued for several hours, sending a large cloud of smoke into the sky.

The factory at a military complex 120 km north of the capital, Hanoi, employs about 300 workers.

A large area around the plant was cordoned off and residential areas nearby were evacuated.

The fire was later brought under control, according to police, but they feared more bodies could be found inside the wreckage.

Residents said many local people had fled after their homes were rocked by a series of powerful detonations.

Officials said the fireworks were being produced at the factory in Phu Tho province for military and other official ceremonies.