In pictures: Typhoon Wipha hits Japan

  • 16 October 2013
  • From the section Asia

Images from central Japan, where Typhoon Wipha has left several people dead.

  • Rescue workers look for survivors as they stand on the rubble of a house buried by mudslides after a powerful typhoon hit Izu Oshima island on 16 October 2013

    Several people have been killed on the Japanese island of Izu Oshima, after Typhoon Wipha brought strong winds and torrential rain.

  • A woman reacts in front of collapsed houses following a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha on Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo 16 October 2013

    The storm brought record rainfall - 122mm (4.8 inches) in one hour - on Wednesday morning.

  • Houses in a residential area in Oshima are buried by mudslides after a powerful typhoon hit Izu Oshima island on 16 October 2013

    The rain caused landslides that buried a number of houses on the island, which lies to the south of the capital, Tokyo.

  • Several houses in a residential area are covered by debris from mudslides after a powerful typhoon hit Izu Oshima island on 16 October 2013

    Some of those who died were killed when their houses collapsed or were buried.

  • Rescue workers recover the body of a victim from a site that was damaged by a landslide caused by Typhoon Wipha in Izu Oshima island, south of Tokyo, in this photo taken by Kyodo, 16 October 2013

    Rescue workers were still trying to locate about 50 people unaccounted for in the wake of the storm.

  • Landslide survivors offer prayers as the body of a victim is carried by rescue workers in the rubble of houses in Oshima damaged by landslides after a powerful typhoon hit Izu Oshima island, about 120km (75 miles) south of Tokyo, 16 October 2013

    Those who survived the landslide prayed for those who perished under the rubble.

  • People walk against strong wind and rain in Tokyo on 16 October 2013

    Further north in the capital, the storm led to train services and flights being cancelled and many schools closed.