In pictures: Typhoon Wipha hits Japan
Images from central Japan, where Typhoon Wipha has left several people dead.
-
Several people have been killed on the Japanese island of Izu Oshima, after Typhoon Wipha brought strong winds and torrential rain.
-
The storm brought record rainfall - 122mm (4.8 inches) in one hour - on Wednesday morning.
-
The rain caused landslides that buried a number of houses on the island, which lies to the south of the capital, Tokyo.
-
Some of those who died were killed when their houses collapsed or were buried.
-
Rescue workers were still trying to locate about 50 people unaccounted for in the wake of the storm.
-
Those who survived the landslide prayed for those who perished under the rubble.
-
Further north in the capital, the storm led to train services and flights being cancelled and many schools closed.