In pictures: Bushfires rage across New South Wales
Dozens of wildfires are continuing to burn in the Australian state of New South Wales, with fears that many homes have been razed.
Around 100 fires are burning, several of them in the Blue Mountains area to the west of Sydney.
The fires were being fanned by unusually warm temperatures and high winds.
One fire raced through parts of the town of Winmalee, 80km (50 miles) west of Sydney, destroying a number of houses.
Australia's largest city, Sydney, is under a blanket of smoke and ash from the wildfires.
Deputy NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Rob Rogers said the fire situation was the worst he had seen in more than a decade.
Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who was due to visit affected communities on Friday, said he grieved for those affected by the fires.