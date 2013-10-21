In pictures: Australia fires blaze
Images from the Australian state of New South Wales, where almost 60 wildfires are burning amid high temperatures and strong winds.
Fires are continuing to burn across the Australian state of New South Wales, amid warnings that hot weather and strong winds will continue until at least Wednesday.
Teams are faced with almost 60 fires in NSW, at least 14 of them uncontrolled. Officials fear three adjacent fires in the Blue Mountains area could merge into one huge fire front.
A state of emergency has been declared, giving the authorities the power to force people to leave their homes.
More than 200 homes have already been destroyed, mostly in the Blue Mountains area.
Extra firefighters have been brought in to help tackle the fires, which have come unusually early this year.