In pictures: Australia fires blaze

  • 21 October 2013
  • From the section Asia

Images from the Australian state of New South Wales, where almost 60 wildfires are burning amid high temperatures and strong winds.

  • A New South Wales Rural Fire Service volunteer puts out a fire in Bell on 20 October 2013

    Fires are continuing to burn across the Australian state of New South Wales, amid warnings that hot weather and strong winds will continue until at least Wednesday.

  • A New South Wales Rural Fire Service volunteer puts out a spot fire in Bell on 20 October 2013

    Teams are faced with almost 60 fires in NSW, at least 14 of them uncontrolled. Officials fear three adjacent fires in the Blue Mountains area could merge into one huge fire front.

  • Lyndon Dunlop stands behind his father as they inspect the damage to his grandparents' home in Winmalee on 21 October 2013

    A state of emergency has been declared, giving the authorities the power to force people to leave their homes.

  • A home and car destroyed by bushfire in Winmalee pictured on 21 October 2013

    More than 200 homes have already been destroyed, mostly in the Blue Mountains area.

  • Melissa White assists her sister Christie Daschke at her home in Winmalee destroyed by bushfire on 21 October 2013

    Extra firefighters have been brought in to help tackle the fires, which have come unusually early this year.