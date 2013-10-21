Pakistan train blast 'kills seven' in Balochistan

Image caption The blast hit the train as it was travelling through the Notal area in the Nasir Abad District

At least seven people have been killed after a bomb hit a passenger train in the Pakistani province of Balochistan, officials say.

It is unclear if the bomb was placed on the tracks or on board the train, which was travelling from Rawalpindi to Quetta, the main city in Balochistan.

No group has said it carried out the attack on the Jaffar Abad Express.

Balochistan sees frequent outbreaks of violence involving both Islamist militants and separatist rebels.

Baloch separatist insurgents have long demanded more autonomy and a greater share of Balochistan's natural resources.

All traffic on that route was shut down and local reports said the impact of the blast left a large crater at the site.

Police said officers were still at the scene investigating the incident and that the injured were taken to the Dera Murad Jamali hospital.