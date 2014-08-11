In pictures: Hungry Ghost Festival

  • 11 August 2014

The Hungry Ghost Festival, celebrated by Chinese communities, marks the belief that ghosts are freed from hell to wander amongst the living in search of food, rest and entertainment

  • An Ethnic Chinese priest stands in front of statue made of paper of Chinese deity "Da Shi Ye" or Guardian God of Ghosts set of fire by devotees during the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur, late on 10 August, 2014

    The Hungry Ghost Festival marks the Chinese belief that ghosts are allowed to return to Earth in search of food, rest and entertainment.

  • An ethnic-Chinese Indonesian man throws "hell money" prepared as offerings for his ancestors" souls into the air during the "hungry ghost" festival in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, on Sunday, 10 August 2014

    The month-long religious festival is celebrated in Chinese communities around the world, including in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Indonesia and Malaysia.

  • An ethnic Chinese priest offers prayers in front of the statue made of paper of Chinese deity "Da Shi Ye" or Guardian God of Ghosts during the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur, late on 10 August, 2014

    A priest in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, offers prayers in front of a Chinese deity during late-night festivities at a temple.

  • Employees from a nearby office building burn offerings to mark the Hungry Ghost Festival in Singapore on 8 August, 2014

    "Hell money", effigies and joss sticks are commonly burnt during the month-long festival as a sign of offerings to the deceased.

  • Water lanterns float on a river during Hungry Ghost Festival at Ziyuan County on 9 August, 2014 in Guilin, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China

    In China, water lanterns which are lit up by worshippers and released in rivers, are believed to help hungry ghosts find their way home.

  • Ethnic-Chinese Indonesians carry an effigy of the "king of ghost" during the "hungry ghost" festival in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, on Sunday, 10 August, 2014

    In this picture, ethnic Chinese-Indonesians in Medan, northern Sumatra, transport an effigy depicting the Chinese Ghost King.

  • A Malaysian ethnic Chinese performs a scene of an opera based on popular Chinese myths and legends during the Hungry Ghost Festival in Kajang, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, late 05 August 2014

    Performances are also commonly staged by Chinese opera groups to symbolise the appeasing of restless spirits.

  • A monk throws coins to worshippers for good luck during preparations for the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur on 3 August, 2014

    A Chinese monk throws gold coins to worshippers for good luck during preparations at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

  • A model has is made up to look like a Chinese ghost before a "Funeral Fashion Show" during the Chinese Hungry Ghost Festival in Hong Kong on 10 August, 2014

    This year in Hong Kong, a fashion designer has staged a "funeral fashion show" to challenge traditional ways of celebrating the event.

  • Children pray during the Hungry Ghost festival in Kuala Lumpur on 3 August, 2014

    In accordance with superstition, children are advised not to stay out late at night, go swimming or visit cemeteries during the festival. Touching or disturbing joss sticks or offerings is also discouraged.