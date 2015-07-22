More rain expected for flood-hit Pakistan

From the section

Image copyright AP Image caption Pakistan is hit by floods caused by monsoon rains every year

More rain is forecast in north Pakistan after flash floods inundated several villages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

At least three people have died, Pakistani media reported, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced.

Image copyright AP Image caption Pakistani labourers push a loaded donkey-cart through a flooded road in Lahore

Every year, monsoon rains trigger floods in Pakistan killing scores of people.

Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was among the worst affected, with major damage to buildings.

The provincial information minister, Mushtaq Ghani, told reporters that upper parts of the city were cut off, stranding about 200,00 people, according to Dawn newspaper.