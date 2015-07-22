More rain expected for flood-hit Pakistan
More rain is forecast in north Pakistan after flash floods inundated several villages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.
At least three people have died, Pakistani media reported, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced.
Every year, monsoon rains trigger floods in Pakistan killing scores of people.
Chitral in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was among the worst affected, with major damage to buildings.
The provincial information minister, Mushtaq Ghani, told reporters that upper parts of the city were cut off, stranding about 200,00 people, according to Dawn newspaper.