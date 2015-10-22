Korean families part ways after brief reunion in North

Image copyright AP Image caption This couple had been torn apart only seven months after their wedding

The first group of South and North Korean family members reuniting after 60 years have parted ways once again.

About 390 South Korean travelled to a mountain resort in the North for the three-day reunion.

A second group of 250 South Koreans will be at the resort from Saturday to Monday.

Thousands of families have been torn apart by the Korean War which ended in 1953 and have had next to no contact.

For many, it was the first time they met after decades of separation. And given their age, for some it might well be the last time.

Image copyright EPA Image caption South Korean Lee Soon-kyu, 85, met her North Korean husband Oh Se In, 83, for the first time in 65 years

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption When they were separated the young woman was pregnant - and in more than 60 years, Oh In-Se had never met his son

Image copyright AP Image caption North Korean Sin Kyong Muk, 82, gets a cheerful lift from his Southern relative Jeong Wu-il

Image copyright Reuters Image caption South Korean Lee Jung-sook wipes tears from her North Korean father's face during the farewell session

Image copyright AP Image caption Some sessions were in private and some in front of media

Image copyright AFP Image caption North Korean Jang Su-Gwan, 84, with his South Korean relative Jang Sun-Bok, in a meeting spanning borders and generations

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption North Korean Rim Ok-Rye, right, had not seen her South Korean sister Lim Ok-Nam for 60 years