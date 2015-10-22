Korean families part ways after brief reunion in North

The first group of South and North Korean family members reuniting after 60 years have parted ways once again.
About 390 South Korean travelled to a mountain resort in the North for the three-day reunion.
A second group of 250 South Koreans will be at the resort from Saturday to Monday.
Thousands of families have been torn apart by the Korean War which ended in 1953 and have had next to no contact.
For many, it was the first time they met after decades of separation. And given their age, for some it might well be the last time.