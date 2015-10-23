Image copyright EPA Image caption Dozens of people were wounded in Jacobabad

A suicide bomber has killed at least 22 people taking part in a procession by Shia Muslims in southern Pakistan.

At least five children are among the dead. Dozens of people were wounded in the attack in the city of Jacobabad.

It was the second attack in as many days targeting celebrations of the Shia holiday of Ashura in Pakistan.

On Thursday a suicide bomber killed 10 people at a mosque in Balochistan province. A radical Sunni group had threatened violence during the holiday.

No group, however, has said it carried out Friday's bombing. A crowd of Shia men and women dressed in black was marching in the streets of Jacobabad when it was hit by the explosion.

The violence came despite extra security measures in the run-up to Ashura on Saturday, when Shia Muslims hold massive rallies to mourn the death of Imam Hussein, a grandson of Prophet Muhammad.

The Sunni Muslim militant group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi had claimed Thursday's bombing in the Bolan district Balochistan and threatened more attacks against Shia.