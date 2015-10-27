Afghan-Pakistan quake: Marwa's final journey home

Image copyright EPA Image caption The earthquake's effects were magnified by poor building construction

Marwa was an eighth-grade student in Dargai, a town in the Malakand region of north-west Pakistan.

She had returned from school to eat lunch on Monday when a powerful earthquake shook the house.

Scared, she ran for safety, but was hit by a falling wall and buried under debris.

She was rushed to a hospital in the provincial capital Peshawar with severe injuries. She was finding it difficult to breathe.

Her uncle Abdul Qadeer managed to get her to the Lady Reading Hospital, the city's biggest, within two hours. But she did not have that much time.

Despite last-ditch efforts by doctors, her breathing never recovered and when I met the family, she was being moved to a coffin for her final journey home.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Poor security has hampered efforts to get emergency supplies to some areas

The hospital, which also treats the victims of terrorist attacks, was flooded with over a hundred injured people from Peshawar and elsewhere.

The deputy superintendent of the hospital, Dr Arif, told me that six of the wounded were in critical condition and that they had heard that more patients were on their way to the hospital from far-flung areas.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Funerals for the dead have been held across the region

Two children arrived from the city of Mardan and the tribal region of Bajaur. They were both around three or four years old.

One of them was bleeding from his nose and mouth, his eyes dark and swollen. When his heavy breathing suddenly fell silent, doctors rushed him to a different ward.

The assembled crowd tried to calm two crying women who had come to collect the body of a young man, telling them it was God's will. Both covered their faces and kept moaning.

A representative from Swat district - badly hit by the quake - told media that the main hospital in the town of Saidu Sharif did not have electricity to run X-ray machines and other much needed equipment.

"Some people arranged a generator but then the officials did not have the money to get fuel for it. This is the state of our preparedness," she said in anger.