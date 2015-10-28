In pictures: Relief after Afghan-Pakistan earthquake
- 28 October 2015
- From the section Asia
Forty-eight hours after a massive earthquake struck in remote areas along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, relief is slowly being distributed.
Hundreds are known to have died and thousands injured. Aid in the form of temporary shelter, food, medical and cooking supplies has begun trickling into affected areas, but the presence of militants has hampered some efforts.