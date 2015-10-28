In pictures: Relief after Afghan-Pakistan earthquake

Forty-eight hours after a massive earthquake struck in remote areas along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border, relief is slowly being distributed.

Hundreds are known to have died and thousands injured. Aid in the form of temporary shelter, food, medical and cooking supplies has begun trickling into affected areas, but the presence of militants has hampered some efforts.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Workers from the Afghan Red Crescent Society work to distribute household goods including blankets to people affected by the earthquake in the Behsude district. Blankets are desperately needed as temperatures have plummeted.

Image copyright AFP Image caption In both countries, local authorities are leading the response efforts, and have so far have not requested assistance from the international community. The Pakistani military, seen in the photo above, has been distributing aid throughout the affected areas, some of which are incredibly remote and feature rugged terrain.

Image copyright AP Image caption The 7.5-magnitude earthquake damaged thousands of houses, leaving families with nowhere to sleep. The Pakistan National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) says that it has released over 8,750 tents for distribution to people who have been left homeless by the disaster. In Pakistan alone, preliminary figures from the NDMA say that over 13,700 homes have been damaged.

Image copyright AFP Image caption In Karachi, Pakistan, activists affiliated with the religious political Jamaat-e-Islami party load food sacks for distribution to survivors. The Pakistani government says it has released seven tonnes worth of food packs to those affected.