Pakistan's Imran Khan and wife Reham Khan to divorce

Image copyright AFP Image caption Reham Khan and Imran Khan were married earlier this year

Imran Khan, head of Pakistan's opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, and his wife Reham Khan have filed for divorce, 10 months after they wed.

A PTI spokesman made an announcement on Imran Khan's official Facebook page. Ms Khan also confirmed on Twitter that they had decided to part ways.

The pair got married in January at Mr Khan's home.

The former cricketer was previously married to British journalist and activist Jemima Goldsmith.

PTI spokesman Naeem Ul Haque asked for the media to "refrain from any speculation" due to the sensitivity and seriousness of "this extremely painful matter".

Image copyright Eurpoean Photopress Agency Image caption The cricketer turned politician was previously married to British journalist Jemima Goldsmith

Image copyright AFP Image caption Reham Khan confirmed the divorce on Twitter

"There will be no further communication in this respect," he added.

Mr Khan echoed the request to be left alone on Twitter: "This is a painful time for me & Reham & our families. I would request everyone to respect our privacy."

He denied that there had been any financial settlement between them, adding: "I have the greatest respect for Reham's moral character & her passion to work for & help the underprivileged".

Reham Khan, a journalist, said on her Twitter page: "We have decided to part ways and file for divorce."

Mr Khan and Ms Goldsmith were married for nine years and divorced in 2004. They have two sons who live in the UK.

Last year Imran Khan was at the helm of major protests and rallies calling for political reform and for Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to step down.