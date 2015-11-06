Myanmar election: Unusual candidates

Image copyright EPA Image caption The election, the first openly contested polls in 25 years, features more than 6,000 candidates

As Myanmar ramps up for its historic election on 8 November, the BBC profiles some of the more unusual candidates.

The candidate unable to campaign in his constituency

Opposition candidate Win Min had, until recently, never been able to visit the place he was campaigning in - the Coco Islands.

Authorities stymied several attempts by Win Min to visit the former military base and he had to resort to campaigning for his party, the National League for Democracy, over the phone.

He was reportedly finally able to make his first trip there in late October.

The Muslim candidate running in an anti-Muslim area

The rise in Buddhist-led nationalism has also seen an increase in anti-Muslim sentiment, so much so that even the two main political parties - government-backed party Union of Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) and the opposition NLD, led by Aung San Suu Kyi - are not fielding any Muslim candidates.

Most of the handful of Muslims who are running in the election come from the United National Congress, which is calling for the end of discrimination against Muslims.

Among its candidates, Kin Maung Thein arguably has the hardest job - he is contesting in Mandalay, a Buddhist stronghold where the hardline anti-Muslim Ma Ba Tha movement holds sway.

Kin Maung Thein told Reuters that he has had to restrict his campaigning to mosques as he is afraid of ultranationalist Buddhist monks harassing the people he is canvassing.

"I can't show up openly and hold campaign rallies," he told the news agency.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Kin Maung Thein is the only Muslim candidate campaigning in Mandalay

The party with no headquarters

Out of the dozens of political parties jostling for power, one stands out for being entirely female - the appropriately named Women's Party (Mon).

The group of women, based in the Mon state, say they are campaigning for gender equality and the rights of all women across Myanmar, also known as Burma.

Recently formed, the party does not have an official headquarters and is using a private house, according to Channel News Asia.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Women's Party (Mon) will face competition from Aung San Suu Kyi's NLD in Mon state

They had originally planned to call themselves the Women's Party, but appended the state name when election officials insisted their original was too broadly worded.

Mi Than Shin, the leader of the party, has spent the past 25 years living in the jungle with armed ethnic Mon groups who have battled against the government for self-determination.

Umbrella woman

One notable candidate is deputy minister Su Su Hlaing, the woman at the centre of the missing umbrella controversy in March.

Image copyright Myanmar Ministry of Information / Facebook Image caption Social media users pointed out the discrepancies in the photo posted on a government Facebook page

A photo of her arriving for an official visit in southern Myanmar had been edited so that an umbrella, which was being held over her head by an aide, was airbrushed out - the shadow cast by the umbrella, however, was not, leading to much social media mocking.

Su Su Hlaing is reportedly running as an independent candidate this time round.

The very young

One of the youngest candidates to contest the election, in one of the most uneven battles, is 26-year-old Ko Thurein Shwe of the National Unity Party.

The university level teacher and consultant, just one year over the required age to run, is taking on one of the country's most powerful political figures, Vice-President U Nyan Tun.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Vice President U Nyan Tun

The match in the Zigon township, Bago Region is being called a "David and Goliath" battle.

And the very old

Age is of great significance in Myanmar and many of the country's leading politicians are far past retirement age.

One of the oldest is Pu Chin Sian Thang. At 77-years-old Pu Chin Sian Thang is a well-known ethnic politician from the Zomi ethnic group who was elected in the 1990 elections.

The chairman of the Zomi Congress for Democracy, running in a remote and mountainous area of Chin state, Pu Chin Sian Thang is one of the few candidates who will not find himself up against the likely favourite, the NLD.

The NLD, which has been criticised for running against ethnic parties in almost all the ethnic areas, is reportedly honouring a long standing agreement with Pu Chin Sian Thang by agreeing not to run against him.

The controversial business tycoon

Khin Shwe is the chairman of construction giant Zaykabar Company, a well known and controversial "crony" company accused of extensive land grabbing.

Khin Shwe is running in the same constituency as Aung San Suu Kyi, although for a different parliament, and has reportedly spent about $1m (£660,000) of his own money on developing his constituency every year since 2010.

No stranger to controversy, in July this year police discovered methamphetamine tablets with a street value of $130m (£85m) in a truck parked in his company compound. Khin Shwe remains on the US sanctions list.

"Crony" companies are labelled as such because they are believed to benefit from close ties with the former military government. Khin Shwe is related by marriage to former general and current speaker of the Lower House of Parliament, Shwe Mann.

The widowed activist

The award-winning human rights defender and widow of a journalist killed while in the custody of the Burmese Army last year will contest a seat in Irrawaddy for the NLD.

Image caption Journalist Aung Naing's family don't believe the military statement that he was shot dead while trying to escape custody

The NLD has been criticised for rejecting some of the country's best-known activists as candidates for the election, including the leaders of the 1988 uprising against the military government.

The party that wins the election will have to work with the army who are guaranteed 25% of the seats in parliament, however, Ma Thandar's outspoken condemnation of the military and her unwavering efforts to seek justice for her husband's death make it clear where she will stand on the matter.

Additional reporting by Ali Fowle