Nepal bus crash kills 30 people

Image copyright Nirajan Poudel Image caption Police, soldiers and local villagers helped to recover bodies from the site

At least 30 people have been killed and 35 injured in a bus crash in Nepal.

The bus veered off a mountain road in the Rasuwa district, about 80km (50 miles) north of the capital, Kathmandu.

It was travelling from Kathmandu to the village of Chilime when it fell 150m down a slope. The cause of the accident is unclear. The injured have been taken to hospitals.

Chief District Officer Shiva Ram Gelal said the bus was overcrowded, with passengers riding on the roof.

The BBC's Phanindra Dahal in Kathmandu says overcrowding has worsened in Nepal because few buses are available as a result of fuel shortages.