All Blacks cheered home in New Zealand - in pictures
- 4 November 2015
- From the section Asia
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The All Blacks have been welcomed home to New Zealand as heroes, after winning the Rugby World Cup on Saturday.
Thousands turned up on Auckland's streets and in Victoria Park to meet the players, who touched down in the city on Wednesday.