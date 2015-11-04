All Blacks cheered home in New Zealand - in pictures

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Airport staff performed a haka for the team, before the players were greeted by hundreds of supporters at arrivals

The All Blacks have been welcomed home to New Zealand as heroes, after winning the Rugby World Cup on Saturday.

Thousands turned up on Auckland's streets and in Victoria Park to meet the players, who touched down in the city on Wednesday.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Fans waited for hours at Auckland's airport to greet the team.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Captain Richie McCaw and coach Steve Hansen held the Webb Ellis cup aloft as they were driven through the city centre. Mr Hansen called the support showed by fans "overwhelming".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More haka were performed for the teams when they arrived at Victoria Park...

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption ... including one by school children.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The team members, including Jerome Kaino, shook hands and signed autographs...

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption ...while others like Victor Vito posed for selfies.