Maldives crisis: Vice-President Ahmed Adeeb removed from power

Image copyright EPA Image caption Ahmed Adeeb became vice-president in July

The Maldives parliament has voted to remove Vice-President Ahmed Adeeb from office - the second time someone has been removed from the position in six months.

The impeachment motion was rushed through under a state of emergency declared on Wednesday.

Mr Adeeb was charged with treason last month in connection with an explosion aboard President Abdulla Yameen's boat.

He denies trying to kill the president and has not yet faced trial.

Image copyright AP Image caption President Abdulla Yameen says he was the victim of a recent assassination attempt

Mr Yameen was not hurt in the blast but his wife was injured.

The FBI in the US investigated the blast and said it found no evidence that it was caused by a bomb.

Impeachment unopposed

A motion to remove Mr Adeeb was backed by every member of parliament present in the chamber.

The main opposition party, the Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP), abstained.

The president declared a 30-day state of emergency after the military said it found a bomb in a vehicle near the presidential palace earlier this week.

Authorities said they had also recently discovered a cache of firearms and explosives, as well as plots to use dangerous weapons.

Civil liberty fears

The state of emergency, which was declared two days before a planned protest by the opposition MDP, gives security forces sweeping powers to arrest suspects.

Party leader Mohamed Nasheed was jailed in March after a widely criticised conviction under anti-terror laws.

The US, UK and human rights group Amnesty say they are concerned the state of emergency will be used to restrict civil liberties.