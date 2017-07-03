Bangladeshi human rights campaigner Farhad Mazhar disappears

From the section

Image caption Farhad Mazhar is often critical of the government

A well-known Bangladeshi human rights activist has disappeared after leaving his home in the capital Dhaka on Monday.

Farhad Mazhar - a columnist who is often critical of the government - left the house early after getting a phone call, his wife Farida Akter told the BBC, and has not been seen since.

Ms Akter has received a ransom demand.

Human rights groups say enforced disappearances and abductions are rising in Bangladesh.

Police officer Aleya Akhter told news agency AFP that the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of 3.5 million taka ($43,300/£33,400).

Police are investigating.

Mr Mazhar, 69, is a supporter of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Party officials say many of their activists and supporters have been detained illegally since 2014.