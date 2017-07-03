Bangladeshi human rights campaigner Farhad Mazhar disappears
A well-known Bangladeshi human rights activist has disappeared after leaving his home in the capital Dhaka on Monday.
Farhad Mazhar - a columnist who is often critical of the government - left the house early after getting a phone call, his wife Farida Akter told the BBC, and has not been seen since.
Ms Akter has received a ransom demand.
Human rights groups say enforced disappearances and abductions are rising in Bangladesh.
Police officer Aleya Akhter told news agency AFP that the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of 3.5 million taka ($43,300/£33,400).
Police are investigating.
Mr Mazhar, 69, is a supporter of the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
Party officials say many of their activists and supporters have been detained illegally since 2014.