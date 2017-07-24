Christchurch floods inspire Photoshop fun
A photographer from the New Zealand city found a creative way to cheer people up amid recent floods.
Sarah Webber, 36, lives in the quiet suburb of Beckenham, which like many areas has been pummelled by wild weather in recent days. "My city experienced massive rainfall and residential areas near rivers were flooded, causing devastation to many homes," she told the BBC.
"I live in one of the neighbourhoods which experienced significant flooding. I had gone out with my camera to capture some of the floodwaters and was cooped up inside for the rest of the day so I decided to use my imagination and Photoshopped some creatures into the floods," she said.
One of the first creatures she played around with was the Loch Ness monster. "I added Nessie to our local river and shared it to my neighbourhood's Facebook page. I was inundated with so many reactions and people had started to request me to do other animals," she shared.
For Ms Webber, it was a way of bringing a bit of joy during a tough time. She had no idea her quirky series would get so much attention. "It was only ever my intention to bring a smile to my neighbourhood," she said. "I am happy I brought some joy to people amongst all the unfortunate flooding. Even those whose houses had been ruined thanked me for the smile I had given them."
Check out this dolphin which made it into a photo. "People wanted more and it's not even particularly good Photoshopping," she admitted. "So I quickly did more edits."
Many users on Facebook left comments on Ms Webber's page, sharing their delight for her "brand of humour". "Flooding in Christchurch. Keep out of the water. No reports of crocodiles though," wrote Cliff Pratt from the capital, Wellington. He spoke too soon though, as Ms Webber slotted this cheeky croc into the scene.