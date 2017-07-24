Kabul hit by deadly suicide car bomb

A car bomb has exploded in the Afghan capital, Kabul, killing at least 10 people, say officials.

Several people were also injured in the blast and the number of casualties is expected to rise.

An Afghan government spokesman said a suicide attacker detonated a bomb in his car in a mainly Shia neighbourhood in the west of the city.

Details of the explosion and the target of the attack were not immediately clear.

Reuters reported that it occurred near the house of deputy government Chief Executive Mohammad Mohaqiq.