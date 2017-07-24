Pakistan blast: Car bomb kills 26 in Lahore

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Police collected evidence from the scene after the blast

At least 26 people have been killed in a car bombing in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore, officials say.

Almost 50 others were injured in the explosion on the busy Ferozepur Road close to a vegetable market in the south of the city.

Reports suggest it was a suicide car bomb and the target may have been police working in the area. Police officers are among the dead.

It is the latest in a series of explosions in Lahore in recent months.

In April, the Pakistani Taliban said they had carried out an attack on workers conducting a government census.

A Taliban faction said it carried out a bomb attack in Lahore in February which killed 13 people and wounded more than 80.