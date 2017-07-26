Divorcee destroys ex's $1m violin collection in Japan

Divorces are known to break a heart or two but in one case in Japan, an extra 54 violins were left in tatters.

A woman has been arrested for destroying her former partner's violin collection and 70 bows, together worth 105.9m yen ($950,700, £770,000).

The 34-year-old suspect broke into his apartment in Nagoya and wrecked the instruments, police said.

The incident took place in 2014 in the midst of their breakup but the woman has only just been arrested.

Her 62-year-old former husband is said to have been both a maker and collector of violins.

The most valuable instrument among the 54 casualties is an Italian-made violin worth 50m yen, the Kyodo news agency said.

According to Japanese media, the woman is a Chinese national and was arrested on Tuesday upon returning from China to Tokyo.