North Korea conducts new ballistic missile test

North Korea said it conducted its first intercontinental ballistic missile test in early July - the latest took place late at night

North Korea has conducted another missile test, Japanese and South Korean officials say.

The missile appeared to land in the sea off Japan, the Japanese national broadcaster NHK said.

In early July, Pyongyang claimed to have successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) for the first time.

That test was the latest in a series conducted in defiance of a UN ban. The range of the latest test is not known.

The range of North Korea's ICBM has been disputed, but some experts said it could reach Alaska.

Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said a launch appeared to have been conducted and that more information was awaited.

The latest missile test is the 14th test carried out by North Korea in 2017.

The missile was launched at 23:41 North Korea time (15:41 GMT) from Jagang province in the north of the country, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the missile flew for about 45 minutes - longer than the ICBM tested in early July.

He said it landed in the sea in Japan's exclusive economic zone - not within Japan's territorial waters.

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in has convened an emergency security meeting for the middle of the night, Yonhap said.