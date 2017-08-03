Asia

Australian nurse jailed for illegal Cambodian surrogacy

  • 3 August 2017
Australian national Tammy Davis-Charles (R), 49, sits in a prison car as she travels to Phnom Penh municipal court on 13 June 2017 Image copyright STR/AFP/Getty Images
Image caption Davis-Charles (right, sitting in car) was found guilty of commercial surrogacy

An Australian nurse has been jailed for 18 months in Cambodia for providing commercial surrogacy services.

Tammy Davis-Charles was arrested in Phnom Penh in November last year, shortly after the Cambodian government had banned commercial surrogacy.

During her trial the 49-year-old denied the charges and said she only provided medical care to the surrogates.

Commercial surrogacy has grown in South East Asia in recent years, prompting some countries to take action.

In 2015 Thailand imposed a similar ban on foreigners seeking Thai surrogates, following a string of scandals.

