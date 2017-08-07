Timeline: The turmoil and legacy of India’s hasty partition
- 7 August 2017
- From the section Asia
It is 70 years since British colonial India was partitioned into two new nations - India and Pakistan.
The BBC charts the struggle for independence, the dividing lines drawn in haste, the jubilation of freedom and the catastrophic violence that would reverberate through the next 70 years.
TAP HERE TO EXPLORE ITS ROOTS AND LEGACY THROUGH THE BBC ARCHIVE