North and South Korean ministers meet at Asean forum

From the section

Image copyright EPA Image caption South Korea confirmed its foreign minister Kang Kyung-wha was at the meeting

South Korea has confirmed to the BBC that its foreign minister spoke to her North Korean counterpart on Sunday, in a rare face-to-face meeting.

The meeting between the South's Kang Kyung-wha and the North's Ri Yong Ho took place on the sidelines of a regional security forum in Manila.

Tensions have escalated on the Korean peninsula in recent months amid repeated missile tests by the North.

The UN Security Council voted on Saturday to impose fresh sanctions.

South Korean media reported that Ms Kang and Mr Ri shook hands in a brief and unarranged meeting at an official dinner event.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption North Korea's Ri Yong Ho (left) also met with China's Wang Yi (right)

A South Korean foreign ministry official confirmed the meeting to the BBC, and the reports that Mr Ri had rejected the South's request to renew talks as "insincere".

China, which is Pyongyang's closest ally, has disputed this account.

Foreign minister Wang Yi told journalists on Monday: "My feeling is that the North did not entirely reject the positive proposals raised by the South."

He added that China also supported the South's initiatives.

All three countries' ministers are attending the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) forum in Manila.