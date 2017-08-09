North Korea threats unsettle Guam islanders

Image copyright AFP

North Korea claims it has missiles capable of reaching the US mainland, but its latest threat is against Guam, a much closer target.

The small island in the Pacific is home to an important strategic US air base, US nuclear bombers and about 6,000 troops along with some 165,000 civilians. It's a US territory, so an attack of Guam would be an attack of the US.

The Guamian authorities were quick to say there was nothing to fear from North Korea's angry rhetoric.

"I want to reassure the people of Guam that currently there is no threat to our island," Governor Eddie Baza Calvo said in a statement on Facebook, adding that the island was "prepared for any eventuality".

But it has left many on the tourism-reliant island concerned.

"Yes, of course people are worried," front desk manager at a local hotel, Adele, told the BBC.

"It is scary to think that there is a threat from North Korea on Guam."

Local stand-up comedian Chris "Malafunkshun" Barnett said there was a real level of anxiety: "There have been threats before but this time feels different."

"We're really in caught in the cross fire. President Trump seems as much of a sabre rattler as Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang."

"And a lot of people here feel like Trump is the guy who might actually press the button."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption President Trump threatened a response 'like the world has never seen'

The story is all over the local media on Guam, adding to the nervousness of the residents.

"We should all prepare for whatever happens" Adele warned, saying she planned to stock up on food after work, in case the crisis escalates.

"Many people are taking such precautions. We're keeping an eye on the news and we're all praying that the military will help us", she said.

'Unhelpful' tweeting

It's not the first time the small island has found itself named as a potential target for North Korean rockets - aside from US military bases in South Korea or Japan, the Pacific Island is the closest target for Pyongyang should the regime want to attack the US.

But Congresswoman for Guam Madeleine Z Bordallo said in a statement the most recent threat was "dangerous and it further heightens tensions in our region".

She went on to criticise President Trump for his "unhelpful" tweeting on the matter and "strongly urged" him to "explore every avenue" to peacefully respond it.

Same old threat?

But while local media are citing many residents sharing the heightened concern, not everyone is fazed by the situation.

"It's not a big deal," Cathleen Viray told the BBC.

Skip Twitter post by @MALAFUNKSHUN When national media says Guam is "home to 1000s of military and their families" like the rest of us don't matter 😂🤔 — Chris Barnett (@MALAFUNKSHUN) August 9, 2017 Report

Working at a local hotel, she points out that such threats are not new and that people have been living with this situation for a couple of years already.

Local dive instructor Yuka who caters mostly to Japanese tourists, agreed with Cathleen.

People are concerned because it's in the media, she explained, but said she herself was not too worried.

"There's a sense of resignation among many people here," Mr Barnett agrees. "After all, we're talking about a possible nuclear strike here."

"But I think this is moving too far too fast - and that we haven't really given diplomacy a chance yet."