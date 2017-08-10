Donald Trump or Kim Jong-un: Who said what?
- 10 August 2017
- From the section Asia
As the war of words between the United States and North Korea intensifies, test your knowledge on who said what: was it Donald Trump or Kim Jong-un?
Picture credits: AFP; Getty Images; Reuters