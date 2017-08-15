Malaysia's princess Tunku Aminah weds Dutchman in lavish ceremony

  • 15 August 2017
Streets were adorned with flags when the only daughter of the Sultan of Malaysia's Johor state wed.

  • Johor princess Tunku Aminah and Dennis Muhammad Abdullah EPA/Johor Royal Press Office

    Tunku Tun Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, 31, wed her 28-year-old groom Dennis Muhammad Abdullah in public and private ceremonies on Monday.

  • The wedding ceremony is projected on a giant screen for public viewing at Dataran Bandaraya (city square) in Johor Bahru AFP

    The main wedding event featured a formal "sitting-in-state" ceremony and saw an estimated 1,200 members of the public in attendance, reports the AFP news agency. Crowds watched the royal ceremony projected onto a big screen at Dataran Bandaraya, a public city square in Johor Bahru.

  • Princess Tunku Tun Aminah Sultan Ibrahim receives a blessing from her father, Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar AFP/Johor Royal Press Office

    She is the only daughter (and the second of six siblings) of Sultan Ibrahim Ismail of Johor. She is seen here receiving a blessing from her father during a wedding function on Monday evening. The newlyweds were also sprinkled with scented water and yellow rice by family members and guests as a mark of their approval of the marriage.

  • Policemen salute as a Rolls-Royce belonging to the Sultan of Johor enters the Istana Bukit Serene palace AFP

    There had been frantic preparations for the royal nuptials, with the palace grounds being decorated and streets adorned with state flags. Security near the premises was also stepped up.

  • Johor princess Tunku Aminah and Dennis Muhammad Abdullah AFP/Johor Royal Press Office

    The royal family of Malaysia's southern Johor state is a rich and powerful one. It possesses its own army, the only state in the country to have a private military.

  • Dennis Muhammad kisses the forehead of his wife Johor Princess Tunku Tun Aminah AFP/JOHOR ROYAL PRESS OFFICE

    Earlier, the couple held a private solemnisation ceremony for family. It was the culmination of a three-year romance - the couple are said to have shared "instant chemistry" after meeting in a Malaysian cafe.

  • Johor princess Tunku Aminah's wedding ring AFP/JOHOR ROYAL PRESS OFFICE

    The princess wore an elegant white gown, embellished with several items of sparkling jewellery. In keeping with traditional local customs, the bride was offered a dowry of 22.50 ringgit (£4).

  • Dennis Muhammad Abdullah takes his wedding vows AFP/JOHOR ROYAL PRESS OFFICE

    The groom Dennis Muhammad Abdullah is pictured here, reciting his wedding vows. Born Dennis Verbaas in a town near Amsterdam, the Dutchman embraced Islam in 2015. He now works for a property development firm in Johor.

  • Johor princess Tunku Aminah and Dennis Muhammad Abdullah AFP/Johor Royal Press Office

    "We will move into our own home and start life anew as husband and wife. It will be the first time I will be living alone and away from my parents and family," the princess said in a statement released by the Johor Royal Press Office.

