In pictures: Pakistan marks Independence Day

  • 14 August 2017
There have been celebrations and ceremonies in Pakistan as it marks the 70th anniversary of its creation as a sovereign state.

Image caption There were fireworks at midnight to mark the moment of partition from India at the end of British colonial rule in 1947
Image caption Crowds watched as the Pakistani flag was hoisted at Wagah, the only functioning land border crossing with India. India marks its independence on Tuesday
Image caption In Karachi, a ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan
Image caption The festivities come at a time of political upheaval in Pakistan, after Nawaz Sharif was ousted as prime minister by a court over corruption allegations
Image caption His replacement, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, attended a 31-gun salute and flag-raising ceremony to mark the occasion. Islamabad staged an aerobatic display later on
Image caption The partition of British India in 1947 into Hindu-majority India and Muslim-majority Pakistan was marked by one of the largest mass migrations in history and devastating bloodshed across all communities. It left a legacy of distrust between Pakistan and India, and unresolved conflict over Kashmir