Floods in India, Nepal, and Bangladesh leave 250 dead
Millions of people have been affected by floods caused by heavy monsoon rains in the region.
-
Getty Images
More than 250 people have died after relentless monsoon rains caused flooding in India, Nepal and Bangladesh. Millions of people have been marooned and the authorities are struggling to reach some areas. Here, a man crosses flood waters in the Saptari District of Nepal.
-
Getty Images
An elephant wades through flood waters in Koliabor, India. Nearly ten million people have been affected by floods in the eastern part of the country.
-
Getty Images
A view from the air shows the extent of the floods near Janakpur, Nepal. Sections of key highways and bridges have been washed away making it harder for the authorities to reach affected areas.
-
AFP
Bystanders watch floodwaters rage near a house in Kurigram, northern Bangladesh. The country's major rivers have been flowing above the danger level after days of heavy rain.
-
Getty Images
An Indian man struggles through a flooded street in Agartala, the capital of the north-eastern state of Tripura.
-
AFP
In Nepal, residents help each other cross a flooded area in the Birgunj Parsa district of the country.