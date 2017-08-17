Guam: A conflicted island at the centre of a firestorm

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Guam is known for its picturesque beaches

Last week a threat from North Korea to fire missiles into the sea near Guam led to a spike in war rhetoric from both the US and the North, and put the tiny island territory squarely at the centre of the world's attention. The BBC's Rupert Wingfield-Hayes went there to find out why Guam has been caught in the crosshairs.

Sitting here on Guam I am in the United States, and yet I am much closer to Manila than Los Angeles.

The nearest bit of the US proper, Hawaii, is nearly 4,000 miles (6,400km) to the east. Honolulu sits across the international dateline - so it is still Wednesday there - even though over here the sun is setting on Thursday.

Little wonder people in Guam often feel forgotten by the rest of America.

Standing in the immigration line it doesn't feel much like America either. The airport is filled with young families flooding off planes from Tokyo and Osaka, Seoul and Busan.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The island draws many Asian tourists

Of the 1.5 million tourists who flock to Guam's beaches each year, most are from Japan and South Korea. For them, it's a little bit of America anchored off the coast of Asia.

The car rental shops do a brisk trade in bright yellow Mustang convertibles. Young South Korean couples cruise the beach roads, the hood down.

There are shooting ranges that do an equally brisk trade with Japanese men eager to have a go with an M16, something that is illegal and taboo back home in Tokyo.

The fact that Guam belongs to America is an accident of history, a bit war booty left over from the 1898 Spanish-American war. It's the same deal that gave the US Puerto Rico and the Philippines.

And that has left a difficult legacy.

The Philippines eventually got independence, but Guam remains a US territory - in effect a self-governing colony.

Guamanians - as the locals refer to themselves - are US citizens. But here at home they have no right to vote in US presidential elections, and even though they elect a member of the US Congress, she cannot vote on any legislation.

Joe, a self-styled "island warrior" in Guam, has a plan in the event of a North Korean attack on his home

Everyone I've spoken to here agrees this situation untenable, that Guam either needs to become a fully-fledged US state, or an independent country. But don't count on the latter.

Yes, there is a small independence movement. It is led by native Chomorros, the pacific islanders whose ancestors came here 4,000 years ago.

I met some of them protesting one evening, singing Chomorro folk songs and speaking passionately of their love for their island home, and of their disgust at US President Donald Trump.

But even the protesters admitted independence is a distant dream.

Guam is surprisingly patriotic. Per capita, it sends more of its sons and daughters to serve in the US military than any other place in the United States.

That is partly a product of poverty. Guam is poorer even than Mississippi.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Guam has seen protests calling for peaceful relations

But the main reason is the massive US military presence here.

And so we get to the nub of why Kim Jong-un is so interested in this tiny scrap of American land. It's not just about Guam's proximity to Asia, it's what America keeps here.

On the north end of the island, a huge airbase is hidden behind dense jungle. Beside its runways a fleet of sleek B1 bombers stands ready to strike back at North Korea should it ever attack the South.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The US has several B1-B Lancers

On the west coast of Guam an even more secret base is home to a squadron of nuclear attack submarines.

But perhaps even more important that those is what's hidden under the hills in the south of the island.

"This is the US military's store house," Governor Eddie Calzo told me. "It's the biggest anywhere in the United States."

Eddie Baza Calvo has praised Donald Trump's rhetoric over North Korea's nuclear threat

Munitions are the real key to prosecuting a war, and they get used up really quickly once conflict breaks out. Here, under the hills of Guam, the US stores enough bombs and missiles to keep a war going for weeks and weeks.

It is what makes Guam so important to the United States - and what now makes this little island, with its long sandy beaches and ridiculously friendly people, a target for North Korea's ballistic missiles.