Thailand charges dropped against BBC reporter

Image copyright AFP Image caption Jonathan Head arrives at court on Wednesday to fight the defamation charges

Charges have been withdrawn against a BBC journalist in a criminal defamation case in Thailand.

Jonathan Head faced up to five years in jail if he had been convicted.

He and a co-defendant appeared in court in Phuket at the start of the trial on Wednesday. Both pleaded not guilty.

"The plaintiff has withdrawn his case against BBC journalist Jonathan Head, but as the trial of his co-defendant is continuing, we cannot comment further at present," a BBC statement said.