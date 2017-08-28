Daegu festival: South Korea's body art show
Models are transformed into dazzling works of art at a body painting competition in Daegu.
-
AFP
Held over the weekend, the Daegu International Bodypainting Festival aims to showcase the world's best body art skills.
-
AFP
Wearing nothing but underwear and strategically placed pieces of duct tape, models showed off flamboyant body art designs.
-
AFP
Also adorned with exotic headdresses, the models posed for cameras and spectators on top of open air platforms.
-
AFP
"The weirdest part is that I feel like I’m fully clothed," said one participant, adding that camera flashes and gazes from strangers throughout the day did not bother her.
-
AFP
Competing for cash prizes, the artists were judged on a range of criteria including their use of colour and painting techniques and the originality of their designs.
-
AFP
This model checks her make-up before her big stage performance.
-
AFP
She was hand painted by Japanese artist Iwasaki Masakazu, in an elaborate design that took more than six hours to re-create.
-
AFP
Modelling body art is no easy feat. Often decked out in stilettos, models are expected to be on their feet for hours. A contestant is pictured backstage cooling off with a portable fan.
-
AFP
With the help of a team of assistants, she is seen getting ready for competition's "Fantasy" category.
-
AFP
The event started in 2008. Organisers said that hundreds of people turned up for this year's event in the south-eastern city.
-
AFP
As well as the main body painting competition there are musical performances, magic shows, fireworks and for body paint novices, free face painting sessions.