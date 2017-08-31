Building collapse traps people in Mumbai

From the section

Rescuers are searching for at least 30 people feared trapped in a building collapse in Mumbai.

Local reports say a three-storey building in India's financial capital toppled early on Thursday.

"Forty people are believed to be stuck inside and a 43-member team is conducting rescue operations," an official for India's National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) told AFP.

Mumbai is recovering from heavy rain and flooding earlier this week.