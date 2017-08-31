Benazir Bhutto: Five cleared of ex-Pakistan PM murder

Image copyright AFP Image caption Ms Bhutto served twice as prime minister of Pakistan

A special Pakistani court has acquitted five men of conspiracy to murder ex-Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in 2007.

The court cited lack of evidence against the men, who were accused of links to Taliban militants.

Two policemen were jailed for negligence in failing to prevent the killing.

The court in Rawalpindi also declared former President Gen Pervez Musharraf - who has been charged in the case - a fugitive from justice.

Gen Musharraf has lived in self-imposed exile since last year, and faces having his property confiscated. He has not commented.

His government blamed the assassination on Pakistani Taliban chief Baitullah Mehsud, who denied any involvement. He was killed in a US drone attack in 2009.

Ms Bhutto was killed in a gun and bomb attack in Rawalpindi after a campaign rally.

She was a dominant figure in Pakistani politics and served twice as the country's prime minister.