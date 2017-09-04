North Korea: US seeks tough United Nations approach

The US envoy to the UN has urged the Security Council to take the "strongest possible measures" against North Korea after its latest nuclear test.

"The time has come to exhaust all diplomatic means before it is too late," Nikki Haley told an emergency meeting of the council in New York.

She also warned countries which did business with the North that they were aiding their nuclear ambitions.

Reports suggest the North is preparing new test missile launches.

Ms Haley said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had shown through his actions that he was "begging for war".

"War is never something the United States wants," she said. "We don't want it now but our country's patience is not unlimited."

North Korea is believed to have tested a nuclear bomb underground on Sunday. Estimations of its power range from 50 kilotons to 120 kilotons. A 50kt device would be about three times the size of the bomb that struck Hiroshima in 1945.