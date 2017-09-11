Rohingya crisis: UN sees 'ethnic cleansing' in Myanmar

From the section

The security operation targeting Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar "seems a textbook example of ethnic cleansing", the UN human rights chief says.

Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein urged the government to end "its current cruel military operation".

About 294,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh since violence erupted in Rakhine state last month.

An attack by Rohingya militants on 25 August led to what the military says is a counter-insurgency clampdown.