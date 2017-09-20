Image copyright Casanowe

A baggage handler at Singapore's international airport allegedly swapped hundreds of baggage tags, sending luggage to the wrong destination.

Tay Boon Keh has been charged with 286 counts of mischief, according to the Straits Times newspaper.

He swapped tags starting on 8 November every day for three months, the court heard. But no motive was given for the alleged crime.

If found guilty, he faces a year in jail or a fine for each of the charges.

Singapore's Changi Airport told the newspaper it was an isolated case of mischief and there was no serious breach of aviation security.

Mr Tay's rogue tag-swapping allegedly began when he switched the tag of a bag bound for Penang, Malaysia, with another bag, the newspaper said.

Over the next three months luggage headed to cities including Hong Kong, Manila and London was sent to other destinations.

Passengers flying Singapore Airlines, SilkAir and Lufthansa were affected.