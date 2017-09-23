US bombers have flown close to North Korea's east coast in a show of force, the Pentagon says.

The move is to demonstrate that President Donald Trump has a "range of military options to defeat any threat", spokeswoman Dana White said.

The US and North Korea have ramped up their rhetoric recently.

At the UN on Tuesday, Mr Trump said that he would "totally destroy" North Korea if the US was forced to defend itself or its allies.

"This is the farthest north of the Demilitarized Zone [DMZ] any US fighter or bomber aircraft have flown off North Korea's coast in the 21st century, underscoring the seriousness with which we take [North Korea's] reckless behavior," Ms White added.

The announcement came shortly before North Korea's foreign minister was due to speak at the UN General Assembly.

Earlier on Saturday, a magnitude 3.4 tremor was detected near North Korea's nuclear test site, sparking fears that the country could have carried out another test. But experts and international nuclear test monitors said they believed it was a natural quake.