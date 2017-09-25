From the section

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has called an election a year early, and will dissolve parliament on Thursday.

He also announced a 2tn yen ($1.78bn, £13.2bn) stimulus package on education, debt reduction and social spending.

Mr Abe's announcement comes as his approval ratings have rebounded from a record low over the summer and with the opposition largely in disarray.

His support has surged amid rising tensions with North Korea overshadowing criticism for alleged cronyism.