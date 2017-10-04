Image caption Marilou Danley (left) was the girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock (right)

The woman believed to be the girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock has left the Philippines for the United States, where she is wanted for questioning.

Marilou Danley, who arrived in the Philippines in September, departed from Manila airport late on Tuesday, reports said.

US authorities have named her a "person of interest" in the investigation.

Paddock killed 58 people and injured more than 500 in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Paddock sprayed bullets into a crowd attending a country music festival from his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Hotel, before apparently killing himself.

He had no criminal record and was not known to police, who have yet to state his motives for the mass shooting, the worst in US modern history.

Ms Danley's return to the US comes amid reports that Paddock had wired US$100,000 (£75,400) to her prior to the shooting.

Paddock checked into the Mandalay Bay Hotel on 28 September, reportedly using some of Ms Danley's identity documents.

US police have said the woman, a former casino employee, was living with Paddock in Nevada.

Ms Danley, a 62-year-old Australian citizen is said to have been born in the Philippines, media reports said.

Paddock is thought to have transferred the money days before the shooting. Philippine police told AFP news agency that the money was deposited in an account belonging to Ms Danley.

An unnamed US official told Reuters news agency that investigators were assuming the amount was intended as a form of life insurance for her.