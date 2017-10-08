Image copyright Reuters Image caption Dozens of Rohingya have already died trying to cross in boats into neighbouring Bangladesh

At least two have died after a boat packed with Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in Myanmar capsized near the Bangladesh coast, officials say.

A number of people are missing after the incident in the Naf river late on Sunday. It is thought about 100 people - including children - were on board.

A rescue operation is now under way.

Dozens of Rohingya have already died trying to cross into neighbouring Bangladesh amid a military crackdown in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Violence erupted in Rakhine in late August when Rohingya militants attacked security posts, triggering a military response.

More than half a million Rohingya - a mostly Muslim minority who are widely disliked in Myanmar and denied citizenship - have fled to Bangladesh since then.

Those who have fled accuse Myanmar's military, backed by Buddhist mobs, of using a brutal campaign of killings and village burnings to try to drive them out.

The military rejects the allegations, saying it is targeting Rohingya militants.