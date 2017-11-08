Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Trump is in China as part of a five-nation tour of Asia

US President Donald Trump has arrived in China for a visit likely to focus heavily on trade and tensions with North Korea.

He has landed in Beijing where Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping has a lavish reception planned for him.

Earlier, in a speech to the South Korean parliament, Mr Trump urged China to sever ties with North Korea.

Mr Trump is in China as part of a five-nation tour of Asia. He has also visited Japan so far.

Before his arrival, Mr Trump piled praise on Mr Xi, saying he was looking forward to meeting the Chinese president after "his great political victory".

Mr Xi recently consolidated his power at a Chinese Communist Party congress, a move analysts say will make him less likely to reach compromise with Mr Trump.

Despite his congratulations, there are tensions between the two men, with Mr Trump having attacked China over its allegedly unfair trade practices.