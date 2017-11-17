Soldiers came to the village of 30-year old Momtaz Begum and demanded money from her, she says. "I told them I was poor and had nothing. One of them started beating me, saying, 'If you have no money, then we will kill you.'" They then locked her inside her house and set the roof on fire. When she finally escaped, she found her three sons dead and her daughter beaten and bleeding. "What can I say about the future, if now we have no food, no house, no family. We cannot think about the future. They have killed that as well."